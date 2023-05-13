Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 2,016,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,645. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Liberty Global by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.