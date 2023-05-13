Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Liberty Global Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 2,016,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,645. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Liberty Global by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
