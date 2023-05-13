Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $288.91 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $291.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,502. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 204.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 23.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

