Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Lennar by 82.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $113.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

