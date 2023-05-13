Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.06.
Lemonade Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.49. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lemonade by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lemonade Company Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lemonade (LMND)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.