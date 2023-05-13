Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.49. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Insider Activity

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lemonade by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.