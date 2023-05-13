Legend of RPS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.47 Million (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS’s launch date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

