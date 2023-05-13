LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVTX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,015. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.50. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 167.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

