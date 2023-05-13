Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

