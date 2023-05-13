Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,872,300 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 1,565,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Shares of KUASF remained flat at $6.50 during trading hours on Friday. 250,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $11.40.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KUASF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.