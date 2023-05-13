K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.47

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $9.90. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 23,009 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KPLUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

