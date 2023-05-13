KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Up 0.5%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. 5,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

