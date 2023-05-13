KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0385 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $665,743.29 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,930.06 or 0.99990234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03852375 USD and is down -13.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $573,661.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

