Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €18.30 ($20.11) and last traded at €18.52 ($20.35). 8,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.84 ($20.70).

Koenig & Bauer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $298.68 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.73 and its 200 day moving average is €17.43.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

