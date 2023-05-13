Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 121 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 2.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $200.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.42. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

