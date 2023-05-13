Knuff & Co LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

