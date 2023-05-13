Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Fisker by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fisker by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,909 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Fisker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.04. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $10,015,120.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,490,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.