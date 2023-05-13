Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 1.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $936,645,494.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,207,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,222,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 472,342 shares of company stock worth $69,690,119. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

