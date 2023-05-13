Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

