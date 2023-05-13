Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €67.34 ($74.00) and last traded at €66.38 ($72.95). 265,153 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.24 ($70.59).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($72.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.03. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading

