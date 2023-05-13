KlayUniverse (KUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,462.02

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $4,462.02 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07257249 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,192.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

