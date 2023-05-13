Klaytn (KLAY) Market Capitalization Tops $581.71 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $581.71 million and $16.51 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,747,191,712 coins and its circulating supply is 3,092,688,137 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Klaytn?

Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric blockchain platform designed to bring user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the features of both public and private blockchains through an efficient hybrid design, providing decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability.

Klaytn is a blockchain platform designed for businesses and entrepreneurs to capture value using blockchain technology. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package that includes customized L2 solutions, SDKs and smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, chain explorers, oracles and bridges, and an ecosystem of supporting services such as stablecoin integration, NFT marketplaces, and tradfi interfaces, among others.

## Who created Klaytn?

Klaytn was created by GroundX, a subsidiary of the leading South Korean internet company, Kakao. Jaesun Han is the Founder and CEO at Klaytn. The mainnet was launched on June 27, 2019.

## How Do You Use Klaytn?

To use Klaytn, you need to connect to the platform via an Ethereum-compatible wallet, such as MetaMask. Klaytn utilizes an optimized version of Istanbul BFT, which guarantees that data recorded on the blockchain is correct and will never be reversed, delivering the reliability and data consistency needed for large-scale applications. Klaytn supports EVM as one of the emerging standards for the metaverse and Web3, enabling Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) and Klaytn Improvement Proposals (KIPs) to contribute to both ecosystems.

Klaytn’s unique approach to decentralization involves its Governance Council (GC), comprising leading global enterprises and DAOs across geographies and industries. These GC members form a compact validator network that delivers the benefits of a decentralized public blockchain while maintaining the performance of a permissioned blockchain. The hub-and-spoke model is used to provide scalability solutions, and Klaytn’s spokes or service chains can be customized for specific DApp requirements, providing the exponential scalability needed for metaverse-scale adoption.”

Buying and Selling Klaytn

