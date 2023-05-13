Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.91.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,220,000 after purchasing an additional 240,800 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

