Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKOYY has been the topic of several research reports. Danske lowered Kesko Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DNB Markets started coverage on Kesko Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kesko Oyj Trading Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:KKOYY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,007. Kesko Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.0818 dividend. This is a positive change from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

