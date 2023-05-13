Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KKOYY has been the topic of several research reports. Danske lowered Kesko Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DNB Markets started coverage on Kesko Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:KKOYY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,007. Kesko Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.
Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.
