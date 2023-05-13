Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 12,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 54,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Kazia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:KZIA Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage oncology company It engages in the pharmaceutical research and development business. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

