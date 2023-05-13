Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 12,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 54,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright raised Kazia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Kazia Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.
Institutional Trading of Kazia Therapeutics
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage oncology company It engages in the pharmaceutical research and development business. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.