Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAQC opened at $10.11 on Friday. Jupiter Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

