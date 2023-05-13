JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Down 1%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 758.50 ($9.57) and last traded at GBX 758.50 ($9.57). Approximately 35,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 258,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 766.50 ($9.67).
JTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on JTC from GBX 820 ($10.35) to GBX 760 ($9.59) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.10) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.85) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,160.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 722.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 743.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15.
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
