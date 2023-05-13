JRM Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,374,000 after purchasing an additional 735,200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

