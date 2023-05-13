JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,262 shares during the quarter. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust accounts for 3.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.93% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 25,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,900.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of KREF opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a current ratio of 356.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -260.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

