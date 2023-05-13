JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 363,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 221,376 shares.The stock last traded at $41.29 and had previously closed at $41.47.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

