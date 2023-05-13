JMP Securities Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $23.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

ACAD opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $425,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $26,440.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $580,929 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

