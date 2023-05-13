Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.11 million and approximately $144,523.49 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,849.56 or 1.00015656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00963564 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,158.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

