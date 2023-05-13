Jet Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $145,975.92 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and $145,975.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,921.00 or 1.00026504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00963564 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,158.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

