Jennison Associates LLC Sells 38,555 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,555 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Chubb worth $219,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

CB stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.27. 932,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.