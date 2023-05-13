Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,610,543 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,187,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,610,543 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Trade Desk worth $546,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,009,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.5 %

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.30. 6,962,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 623.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.