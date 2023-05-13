Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,219,833 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,219,833 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $632,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,333. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.01. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at $49,334,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,943 shares of company stock worth $47,389,313 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

