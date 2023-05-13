Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 560,742 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.39% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,386,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tobam raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $376.20 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

