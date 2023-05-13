Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 409,697 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $344,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,722,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,590. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.