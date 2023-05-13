Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,197,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,859,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.3 %

MELI stock opened at $1,279.67 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,250.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,083.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

