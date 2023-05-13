Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,109,611 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,611 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.23% of Ameren worth $282,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.40.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.72. 2,839,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,133. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

