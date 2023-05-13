JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JELD. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

