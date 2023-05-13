JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.83) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.08) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 210 ($2.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 185 ($2.33) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 345.63 ($4.36).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 173.25 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.12 ($2.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,810.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 40,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($86,309.15). 52.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

