Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Down 67.5% in April

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the April 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JUGG remained flat at $10.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 134,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

