Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Steven Piano Sells 141 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) SVP Steven Piano sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $13,361.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,731 shares in the company, valued at $637,829.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.09.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.