Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 88.7% in April

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the April 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Izotropic Stock Performance

IZOZF remained flat at $0.23 during trading hours on Friday. 7,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,886. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

