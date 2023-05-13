Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,735 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $40,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,825,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $60.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

