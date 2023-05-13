Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 596,232 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596,232 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. 15,823,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,051,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

