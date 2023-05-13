Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.42. 14,250,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,420,221. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
