Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.42. 14,250,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,420,221. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

