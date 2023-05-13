Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $5.03 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,119 shares of company stock worth $41,760,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,768. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

