Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,651 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE SBS traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $10.58. 4,061,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.02. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.2527 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

