Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,172 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 47,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 776,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,915,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502,224. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

