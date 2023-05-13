Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 359,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $8,578,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 48,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $943,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,616. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

